The Dallas Cowboys were thoroughly defeated by the rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Stadium on Sunday afternoon, falling to 7-9 with their 41-7 defeat.

It was the latest blow for Dallas, who has already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who underwent season-ending hamstring surgery last month, admitted following the game that the 2024 season was nothing but frustrating as reported by Jon Machota via X.

“Nobody plans to lose,” he said. “Nobody plans to have a losing season. You expect playoffs every year. You expect to win this division.”

“It sucks. It’s frustrating.”

Before his injury, he racked up 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prescott isn't the only top Cowboys player who was lost for the season due to injury; the team recently announced that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was placed on Injured Reserve and that his campaign was over.

The Cowboys continue what's left of their season by hosting the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium next Sunday.

The Cowboys recently re-signed Dak Prescott to a massive extension

Any speculation regarding the future of quarterback Prescott with the Cowboys was put to rest when they signed him to the richest deal in NFL history, a four-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed.

With an average annual value (AAV) of $60 million, Prescott becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, despite having won only two playoff games in his eight-year career.

However, his season came to a halt with the aforementioned hamstring injury, and things didn't get much better for the team in his absence. Quarterback Cooper Rush took over as starter, and has thrown 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cowboys fans remain frustrated at team owner and general manager Jerry Jones that his promise to go “all-in” during the offseason went unfulfilled, and that it will be back to the drawing board once again.