The Oregon Ducks capped off a wild weekend in college football by accomplishing something the school hasn't seen since 2012, which is being ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.

Oregon earned the top sport in the Week 9 AP Poll after beating Purdue 35-0. Meanwhile, the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns went down to the one-loss No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, 30-15.

A dozen years ago, the Oregon Ducks, led by head coach Chip Kelly and quarterback Marcus Mariota, started No. 2 in the AP Poll. The team stayed there for the majority of the season, but when Alabama slipped up and lost to No. 15 Texas A&M, the Oregon football program took over the No. 1 position.

Unfortunately for Ducks fans, the ranking was short-lived as they were upset by No. 14 Stanford the Saturday after rising to the top.

The rest of the Week 9 AP Poll

Behind the Oregon football program in the No. 1 spot, there was plenty of shakeup in the top 10 after teams like Texas and Alabama went down.

Despite losing to Alabama earlier in the season, Georgia upsetting Texas allowed the Bulldogs to climb up to the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll. Behind the SEC squad comes two Big 10 teams in Penn State at three and Ohio State at four. Texas falls to No. 5 after the loss.

To round out the top 10, Miami stays at six after (once again) squeaking by in a win over Louisville, Tenseess rises from No. 11 to No. 7 after beating Alabama, LSU holds steady at No. 8 after blowing out Arkansas, and Clemson leapfrogs Iowa State to get to No. 9 despite both teams picking up wins over Virginia and UCF, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Week 9 AP Poll, Alabama drops all the way to No. 15 after picking up their second loss of the season while BYU (11) and Indiana (13) have moved into the playoff picture after starting the season unranked.

At the back end of the top 25, Vanderbilt (25) makes the AP Poll for the first time since 2013. And Army (23) and Navy (24) both stay ranked at the same time for the first time since 1960.