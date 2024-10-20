Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is not happy with fans. Longhorns fans threw debris on the field during a loss on Saturday to Georgia. The tossing was in retaliation to a pass interference call from officials that called back a big play for Texas.

Sarkisian had a specific message to Longhorns Nation after the contest.

“I understand frustration,” Sarkisian said after the game, per On3. “We were all frustrated in the moment. But all of us, Longhorn Nation, we can be better than that.”

Texas football lost its first game of the season to Georgia, 30-15. It was a frustrating game offensively for the Longhorns, who ended up using two quarterbacks. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning both played snaps, but neither was effective at breaking down the Bulldogs defense.

Texas fans were enraged after a Longhorns player got an interception in the second half, that was called back for pass interference. Georgia got the ball back, but then in another bizarre turn the call was reversed after the debris flew out onto the field. In a rare occurrence, the SEC conference came out and commented on the fans situation.

“While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time,” the SEC said, per ESPN.

The Longhorns are now 6-1 following the loss to Georgia. Texas can still make the College Football Playoff and win the SEC, but there's very little room for error.

Texas got smacked around against Georgia

Texas trailed Georgia at one point by a 23-0 score, in a truly lackluster performance. The Longhorns entered the contest undefeated and on track to go to the SEC title game, in the program's first season in the conference.

The Longhorns switched out quarterbacks to try and find an answer for Georgia's stifling defense. That didn't work, as Arch Manning fumbled the ball away when he went into the game. The Longhorns posted just 29 rushing yards in the game, and was held to a woeful 2-for-15 on third down efficiency.

The Georgia performance might have surprised several college football fans. Georgia looked underwhelming at times this season, barely squeaking by Kentucky and struggling with Mississippi State. The squad also lost to Alabama, but was able to overcome a huge deficit in that game to make it close.

Texas must now rebound from their loss, like Georgia did. The Longhorns get a chance to do that when they play at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Texas is in its first season in the SEC, after playing in the Big 12 for several years.