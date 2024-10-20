The Texas football program engaged in a marquee Big 10 matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Texas struggled early, trailing Georgia 20-0 with two minutes left in the first half. The deficit was shocking, but the team's move on Quinn Ewers in favor of Arch Manning caused more buzz.

Texas benched Ewers during the second quarter, and Manning entered the game as his replacement, per Ari Meirov.

By the two-minute mark of the second quarter, Quinn Ewers amassed just 17 passing yards and one interception. The No. 1-ranked Texas football squad is desperately searching for answers against the red-hot Georgia offense, and Arch Manning might be able to give the Longhorns some momentum.

Through the first part of the 2024 season, Manning has amassed 901 yards and nine interceptions. Manning performed admirably in his last three games. During Texas' Sep. 14 win over UT San Antonio, Manning totaled 223 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. Then, he amassed 258 yards and two TDs against UL Monroe on Sep. 21 before hauling in 325 yards and two TDs on Sep. 28 against Mississippi State.

Texas QBs caught in position battle

The Ewers-Manning debate has been ongoing, and Steve Sarkisian gave an honest take on the QB battle ahead of the Georgia matchup.

“I give both those guys a lot of credit on how they handled it,” Sarkisian said on “The Pat McAfee Show”. “I think Arch is Quinn’s biggest supporter, and when Arch was playing I think Quinn was his biggest supporter. That’s a really cool sign of a great team, and the teammates they are and the way they support one another. It’s not easy when the backup goes in and he might get a louder ovation than you get as the starter. It just is what it is but I think the acknowledgment of that and understanding the situation, those guys supporting one another has been huge.”

Can either of the talented QBs lead Texas to a comeback over Georgia?