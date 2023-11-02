Among the Georgia football and Ohio State football program, why did Urban Meyer pick Dan Lanning's Oregon football squad as the team to beat?

There are a lot of teams gunning for the College Football Playoffs National Championship. The Ohio State football program is now leading the charge with a perfect eight-win record without a loss and the number one record. Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs followed them up at the second spot while the Michigan Wolverines are struggling with sign-stealing and are situated at three. But, Coach Urban Meyer has a different pick for the team to beat. They go by the name of the Oregon football squad and are run by Dan Lanning. He unveiled why in his latest statement, via Urban's Take with On3.

“Oregon might be the best team in the country. Just on videotape. Offense, defense, kicking. That’s the way they play. They play really hard, and they’re really well coached but they lost,” was the bold declaration that Urban Meyer made that took Oregon football over the Ohio State football team or any other squad in the nation like Georgia.

The Oregon football program currently sits at a seven-win record and just one loss under Dan Lanning. A huge reason for their success was Bo Nix finally coming into form in the middle of the season. In their win against Utah, the quarterback darted 24 passes on 31 attempts which led to two touchdowns. Moreover, their secondary also knows how to grab interceptions out of the air. All of this combine for a pretty talented squad.

But, Meyer just had one last piece of advice for the team, “So, I’m a head coach, going to say ‘Just don’t lose because we have a great team. But you did lose. On video tape, Oregon might be the best team in the country.”

Will they be able to prove Meyer right once the season is all said and done?