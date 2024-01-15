Syracuse, Oregon State, and Auburn's success is overlooked in Week 11's AP top 25 women's basketball poll.
As Week 11 of the college basketball season unfolds, the latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll presents a familiar narrative – the undervaluing of deserving teams. While No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Colorado maintain their stronghold at the top, some of the omission's from this week's list are head scratchers. Among some notable snubs are Syracuse, Oregon State and Auburn, whose performances this season have been impressive, yet they find themselves excluded from the rankings. It's important to note that rankings, while influential, do not fully capture the entirety of a team's season.
Syracuse: Overlooked powerhouse
The Syracuse women's basketball team, under the leadership of coach Felisha Legette-Jack, has been a story of resilience and determination. Despite the challenges, including Legette-Jack's recovery from a non-cancerous brain tumor, the team has been performing exceptionally. Key players like Dyaisha Fair, who broke 3,000 career points in Orange's game against Clemson on Jan. 14, and freshman Alyssa Latham, have been instrumental in their success.
Their impressive record of 14-2, including a flawless 10-0 at home, highlights their ability to compete at the highest level. Their strategic plays, combined with individual brilliance, make their exclusion from the AP Top 25 a topic of debate.
Oregon State: Perfect home record
Oregon State's women's basketball team has shown a remarkable blend of skill and consistency throughout the season. With an overall record of 14-2, including an unbeaten 12-0 at home, their performance is a clear indicator of their strength. Their impressive team statistics, such as a field goal percentage of .481 and an average of 44.0 rebounds per game, demonstrate their dominance on the court (per the Oregons State athletic department).
The Beavers have been effective both offensively and defensively, proving their capacity to challenge any top-ranked team. Their exclusion from the Top 25, despite such strong showings, calls into question the criteria used in ranking teams and underscores the need for a more comprehensive evaluation process that recognizes such commendable performances.
Auburn: The underrated opponent
Auburn's recent performance, especially their 67-62 upset over LSU, has been a testament to their capabilities. This victory not only ended LSU's impressive 16-game winning streak but also showcased Auburn's strategic prowess. With key player Honesty Scott-Grayson leading the charge with 21 points and a crucial steal by JaMya Mingo-Young, Auburn (12-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) solidified their first conference win of the season. Despite an overall record of 12-5, Auburn remains unranked, a decision that overlooks their ability to challenge and defeat top-tier teams.
As the season progresses, these teams continue to defy expectations. Syracuse, with the leadership of Legette-Jack and the milestone achievements of players like Dyaisha Fair, remains focused on building upon their current momentum. Meanwhile, Auburn, coming off their impressive win against LSU, looks to cement their status in the SEC showcasing their potential to rise as a dominant force in the conference.
Besides Syracuse, Oregon State and Auburn, other notable teams have been left out of the Week 11 AP Top 25 poll, reflecting the competitive nature of this season. Teams like West Virginia, despite having previously been ranked and having a current 14-2 record, have shown their potential to compete with top-tier teams. Michigan State, 12-4, also remains unranked.
The current landscape of women's college basketball is brimming with talent and competitiveness, as seen in the performances of several teams. The underestimation of Syracuse, Oregon State and Auburn doesn't necessarily point to a flawed ranking process but rather showcases the depth of talent and the unpredictability inherent in college basketball. The overlooked achievements of these teams highlight the importance of looking beyond rankings to appreciate the full scope of talent in the sport.