The Old Dominion Monarchs football team finished with a 9-3 record in the regular season and is set to take on the South Florida Bulls in the Cure Bowl. It's the first time since 2016 that the school finished with a winning record. As a result, the program is rewarding head coach Ricky Rahne.

Reports indicate that Rahne, who is 45 years old, is receiving a four-year contract extension, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. After giving Rahne some time to build up the program after being hired in 2020, he appears to retain his role as head coach for the long haul.

“Old Dominion has signed head coach Ricky Rahne to a four-year contract extension.”

The bowl game against South Florida will be Rahne's third bowl game of his career. He's currently 0-2 in bowl games. However, this is the first time his team owns a winning record entering a marquee matchup like this. He seemingly has Old Dominion on the right path, and the school wants to see how much further he can take them in the coming years.

Old Dominion's success can be attributed to head coach Ricky Rahne. However, his team has played incredibly well this season, as sophomore quarterback Colton Joseph emerged as a star for this program. Not only did Joseph lead the team in passing yards, but he was their top rusher as well. Joseph ended the 2025-26 regular season with 2,624 passing yards, 1,007 rushing yards, and 34 total touchdowns (21 passing, 13 rushing) while completing 59.7% of his pass attempts.

Ricky Rahne first got into coaching in 2004 as an assistant at Holy Cross. Since then, he's worked his way up the coaching ladder, working as a coach on the offensive side of the ball at Cornell, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.