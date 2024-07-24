Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes takes to the mound for the Baltimore Orioles as they face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Marlins prediction and pick.

Orioles-Marlins Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Roddery Munoz

Corbin Burnes (10-4) with a 2.38 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Burnes went six innings in his last start, giving up just two hits, with four walks. He would allow a home run, the only run he gave up coming on that, as Brunes took his tenth win of the year.

2024 Road Splits: Burnes has made nine road starts this year, going 5-2 with a 2.79 ERA and a .181 opponent batting average.

Roddery Munoz (1-5) with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Munoz went five innings in his last outing, giving up three hits and three walks. He would surrender just one run, but take the loss against the New York Mets.

2024 Home Splits: Munoz has made four starts and five appearances at home this year. He is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA and a .256 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Marlins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: -280

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Marlins

Time: 12:10 PM ET/ 9:10 AM M PT

TV: MASN/BSFL

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are tied for fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great for the Orioles this year. He leads the team with 66 RBIS on the year while hitting .242. Santander also has 16 doubles and 27 home runs, plus he has scored 53 times. Gunnar Henderson is also coming into the game having a great year. He is hitting .287 this year with a .373 on-base percentage. Henderson has 28 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 81 runs scored. He has also stolen 14 bases. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Adley Rutschman. He is hitting .272 this year with a .38 on-base percentage. Rutschman has 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and 52 runs scored this year.

Anthony Santander also comes into this game hot. Since the All-Star break, he has hit .353 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Jordan Westburg is also hot. He is hitting .313 with a .353 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. While not hitting well, Adley Rutschman is scoring runs. He is hitting just .188 since the break with a .316 on-base percentage. He has a home run and two RBIs plus has scored five times since the break. The Orioles have hit .264 since the break, with eight home runs and 22 runs scored.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has led the way on the season. He is hitting .251 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs while scoring 43 times. Chisholm has also stolen 21 bases on the year. Bryan De La Cruz is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .284 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats on the year with Josh Bell. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 34 times this year.

Since the All-Star break, Jazz Chisholm has been hitting well. He is hitting .300 with a .391 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIS, three stolen bases, and two runs scored since the break. Jake Burger is also hitting well. He has been hitting .316 since the break, with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored three times. Rounding out the best bats since the break is Josh Bell. Bell has hit just .235 but with a .381 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIS, and two runs scored.

Current Marlins have 45 career at-bats against Corbin Burnes. They are hitting just .133 against him with two RBIs. Emmanuel Rivera has one of those RBIS, but he is 0-6 lifetime against Burnes. Nick Gordon has the other, as he is one for two with a double. Jazz Chisholm has also had some success against Burner, going two for eight with a double.

Final Orioles-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This game has a pitching mismatch. Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball this year and will be able to dominate this Marlins lineup. Meanwhile, Roddery Munoz has struggled consistently. Even when he has pitched well, the Marlins have not been able to provide him the run support he has needed to get the win. The Orioles should be able to win this game.

Final Orioles-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-160)