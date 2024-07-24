The Orioles make the trip to Miami to face the Marlins! These two teams are polar opposites this year with the Orioles one of the best teams and the Marlins being one of the worst teams. Each team is coming off a loss heading into this series as well. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles-Marlins prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Orioles-Marlins Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Edward Cabrera

Corbin Burnes (10-4) with a 2.38 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts in an Orioles win.

2024 Road Splits: (5-2) 2.79 ERA

Edward Cabrera (1-3) with a 7.36 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits with five walks and one strikeout in a Marlins win.

2024 Home Splits: (0-1) 5.16 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Marlins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -138

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Florida / MASN

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles come into this series with a 60-39 record. They just lost a game that broke a three-game losing streak entering this matchup. Their offense is a top-10 unit, while their pitching is in the top five of the MLB. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate with Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser, and Ryan Mountcastle making up most of it. They improved their pitching this past offseason by adding Corbin Burnes to go with Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish, and Albert Suarez. The Orioles were the best team in the AL last season and improved this season, at least on paper.

The Orioles have not announced their starter yet, but it will likely be Corbin Burnes. He has a 10-4 record, a 2.38 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP. Through 124.2 innings, he has allowed 38 runs on 101 hits with 29 walks and 116 strikeouts up to this point in the season. The Orioles are 13-7 in his 20 appearances this season. Burnes has been the best pitcher for the Orioles and one of the best pitchers in the MLB. This is a favorable matchup against a bad Marlins offense too.

The Orioles' offense has been one of the best in the MLB and is in the top 10 of the MLB. They are eighth in team batting average at .253 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson leads the way in most batting categories. Henderson leads in batting average at .290, in home runs at 28, in OBP at .376, and in total hits at 113. This offense has been great and they get a favorable matchup against Cabrera on the mound for the Marlins due to how much he has struggled this year.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in the MLB and currently have a 35-65 record. Their bats and pitching have both struggled across the board and are a big reason why they have struggled as a whole. Bryan De la Cruz, Jake Burger, Josh Bell, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Ryan Weathers has been a standout player on the mound for a struggling pitching staff. Not much has gone right for the Marlins this year and they have struggled to do almost anything right up to this point.

The Marlins are starting Edward Cabrera on the mound where he has a 1-3 record, a 7.36 ERA, and a 1.59 WHIP. Through 33 innings, he has allowed 29 runs on 35 hits with 20 walks and 43 strikeouts. The Marlins are 4-4 in the eight games that he has appeared in this season. Cabrera has been nothing short of awful this season for the Marlins. He gets a huge challenge in this game against the Orioles and their potent offense behind the plate.

The Marlins' offense has struggled this season as a whole. They are 24th in team batting average at .234 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz. Chisholm Jr. leads in batting average at .249 and in OBP at .323. De La Cruz leads in home runs at 17, in RBI at 45, and in total hits at 96. This offense gets a huge challenge against Burnes or another bullpen piece for the Orioles. The Orioles have been great on the mound and it is not a good matchup for this offense.

Final Orioles-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the better team easily in this game. They have a much better offense as a difference-maker. Then, either Burnes or the bullpen are a better option than Cabrera on the mound for the Marlins. This should be an easy Orioles win on the road, so take Baltimore to cover here.

Final Orioles-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+122)