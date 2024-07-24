Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has attracted praise and criticism from fans and media for being himself during his MLB career, and his personality may be turning off some teams as the trade deadline looms.

According to The Athletic, some teams are shying away from a potential trade for Chisholm because of his “makeup.”

“Some clubs are completely out on Chisholm because of his strong personality,” the report reads. Other clubs are attracted to his power-speed combination, not to mention his two additional years of club control.

“As for Chisholm’s makeup,” the report also included, “one Marlins person said he would be fine in the right clubhouse — a more veteran clubhouse than Miami’s. The Yankees, who have shown interest in Chisholm according to the New York Post, might be more willing than other clubs to absorb him.”

The Athletic specifically mentioned pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Alex Verdugo as new Yankees players who “occasionally come off as individualists” and that the Seattle Mariners, who have been linked to Chisholm in trade rumors recently, may “welcome Chisholm’s energy as well.”

Jazz Chisholm trade rumors heating up despite reported personality worries

As the Miami Marlins continue to sag in the NL standings, Jazz Chisholm has become one of the players most likely to be dealt by the MLB trade deadline. While the Philadelphia Phillies were reportedly one of the teams to pass on Chisholm, the Seattle Mariners appear to be a possible destination.

However, there will continue to be lingering questions about Chisholm's personality and whether he can “fit” into a new clubhouse. Chisholm, who has been criticized in the past for breaking “unwritten rules,” drew attention before the start of the season when he spoke about his first few seasons in Miami and his dislike for former Marlins captain Miguel Rojas.

“Outside of baseball was great, but playing baseball, which that was the thing that really I loved doing more than anything else, was the worst. I got to where I wanted to get to at that point—not to the level of it yet, but I got to the big leagues—and I hate it,” Chisholm said on ‘The Pivot' podcast in March.

Specifically, Chisholm accused Rojas of telling him one thing and telling then-Marlins manager Don Mattingly another, which reportedly led to a team meeting as Mattingly tried to resolve issues within the club internally.

“Our team captain tried to get me out of here,” Chisholm said. “My team captain would come and tell me, ‘Bro you're the best on the team, bro. Keep on going, bro. You're gonna be great. You're gonna lead us one day.' But then the next two seconds, he's in (Mattingly's) office telling the manager something, and then the manager coming and telling me, ‘Bro, this is what your team captain said.'

“Our manager doesn't play that. He didn't play that B.S. garbage. The last year that I got through all that stuff, we had a team meeting and he shut it all down.”

While Rojas has since moved on to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chisholm has been one of the brightest spots for the Marlins this season. In addition to manning center field, Chisholm is batting .251 AVG, .325 OBP, .412 SLG, .736 OPS with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs.