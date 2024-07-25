The Sacramento Kings took a step back during the 2023-24 season from the year prior. In 2022-23, they surprised many by finishing with a top three record in the Western Conference. They missed the playoffs this season after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in. But the Kings had a sold NBA free agency period that was highlighted by the signings of DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk.

The Kings needed to do something to jumpstart this team and they had been looking for an upgrade over Harrison Barnes on the wing. The Kings are without a doubt better than last season with their NBA free agency signings and here's a full list of grades for each move.

DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings another scoring threat

While there have been mixed reactions to the Kings acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade with the Chicago Bulls, it was a move they needed to make to stay afloat in the Western Conference. DeRozan gives the Kings a noticeable upgrade over Harrison Barnes at the small forward position.

DeRozan has been one of the more underrated players in the NBA for quite some time, and a rather efficient scorer. This past season, he averaged 24 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. His three-point percentage has never been quite high, but he has been able to make them when it counts and has been a clutch performer.

DeRozan gives the Kings a needed additional scoring threat to help take the pressure off of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. He has ball-handling ability too and he holds a career average of 4.1 assists per game.

Final Grade: A

Malik Monk is one of the NBA's best Sixth Men



If the Kings wanted to continue their ascent in the Western Conference, re-signing Malik Monk was a necessary move. Monk has thrived in his role since joining the Kings as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season. He finished fifth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2023 and second in the voting in 2024.

Across his two seasons with the Kings so far, Monk has averaged a career-high 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He's shot 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Last season he dished out a career-best 5.1 assists.

Monk is one of the best volume scorers in the NBA. Every team needs an instant offense player off the bench, but the thing about Monk is he's developed his game to do other things on the court as well such as playmaking. He should be in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year Award once again.

Final Grade: A

Kings opt for familiarity in Alex Len for backup center



The NBA free agency market for centers was pretty dearth this offseason, and the Kings opted for continuity off the bench by re-signing Alex Len. Len was a former lottery pick who did not live up to his draft selection, but he's since carved out a nice career as a serviceable backup center.

All the Kings need out of a backup center is someone to come in and spell Sabonis for a few minutes, rebound, play some defense and make hustle and energy plays. That's exactly what Len brings. His stats don't jump off the page, he averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds last season, but he's consistent and good at his role.

He doesn't cost much either in terms of salary cap and with this new CBA, finding affordable contributors is imperative.

Final Grade: B

Kings sign Jordan McLaughlin as backup point guard



The Kings opted to go in a different direction with their backup point guard spot when they traded Davion Mitchell to the Toronto Raptors. To address that position, the Kings signed Jordan McLaughlin who had spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

McLaughlin earned himself a spot on the Wolves roster with his hustle and energy and he became a fan favorite. But his playing time decreased in recent seasons and as he hit free agency, it looked like a change of scenery was the best option. McLaughlin is a pass-first point guard who brings solid defense and can hit the outside shot. He shot a career-high 47.2 percent from three-point range last season.

With rookie guard Devin Carter likely to miss the beginning of the season due to injury recovery, McLaughlin is going to get his opportunity from the get-go as the team's backup point guard. He'll get the larger role he wasn't going to receive with the Wolves.

Final Grade: B

Kings fill out end of roster with project in Orlando Robinson



This is the time of offseason when NBA teams are filling out the end of their bench with minimum signings. The Kings made a free agent move to that end by signing Orlando Robinson. Robinson is likely going to be the third string center and insurance if anything happens to Sabonis or Len.

Robinson spent the past two seasons with the Miami Heat and he's still a project player. He spent a lot of time in the G League the past two seasons and is probably looking for a bigger role. He's a stretch big man who can space the floor with three-point shooting. His playing time likely depends on the matchup.

Final Grade: C