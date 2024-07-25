The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2024 NFL season with high expectations. After a couple of years of near-misses and Super Bowl heartbreaks, the franchise is eager to finally win a title. As fans and analysts alike dissect the roster and speculate on potential outcomes, one surprising player emerges as a potential linchpin in the 49ers' quest for success: kicker Jake Moody. Often overlooked in the grand scheme of football, the importance of a reliable kicker cannot be overstated. Moody’s performance this season could be the difference between a deep playoff run and another year of disappointment.

The 49ers So Far

Coach Kyle Shanahan's leadership largely drives optimism in San Francisco. Despite the inevitable challenge of star players aging out or becoming too costly in upcoming offseasons, Shanahan’s ability to keep the 49ers competitive when healthy is a beacon of hope. He now has his preferred quarterback in Brock Purdy. This certainly adds to the team's potential for success.

The wide receiver unit is set for a significant transition, though. Either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel Sr. is unlikely to stay long-term. The rookies, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, show promise. However, they must prove they can deliver the same high-level performance as Aiyuk and Samuel if the 49ers hope to win the Lombardi Trophy.

As for Fred Warner, the team’s standout linebacker, he will turn 28 in November and is under contract until 2026. Last season, he ranked 19th among off-ball linebackers in coverage DVOA and was one of the few linebackers that opposing quarterbacks tend to avoid. The 49ers' defense, ranking second in DVOA against short middle passes and fourth against all passes up to 15 air yards, is a testament to Warner’s impact on the field. Apart from them, however, one guy can make or break the Niners in 2024.

Here we'll look at three underrated San Francisco 49ers players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Jake Moody, K

With a roster as talent-packed as the 49ers', every player draws significant attention. While trade rumors around Brandon Aiyuk and concerns about safety Talanoa Hufanga's health dominate headlines, Jake Moody faces substantial pressure in his second season.

Drafted in the third round — the highest selection for a kicker since 2016 — Moody had a rocky rookie year. He converted just 84 percent of his field goals. His performance included critical misses, such as one that cost the 49ers a win in Cleveland in Week 6. His postseason performance was also underwhelming. He had a six-for-eight field goal record and a blocked extra point that fell short of expectations.

If most players remain healthy and maintain their productivity, the 49ers are poised to be one of the NFL’s top teams again in 2024. As such, Moody’s improvement will be crucial. Every field goal he attempts will be closely scrutinized. His progress could eliminate one of the team's few weaknesses and propel them to greater heights.

The Modern NFL: A Field Goal League

Keep in mind that the NFL's reliance on field goals has surged in recent years. Analytics-driven coaching staffs recognize the value of three points and are increasingly willing to attempt long-distance kicks. This trend is expected to continue, making a dependable kicker an essential asset for any team. In 2023, 10 of the top 12 scoring offenses also ranked in the top 12 for field goal percentage. The 49ers, with their robust rushing attack and efficient passing game under Shanahan, cannot afford to miss scoring opportunities, especially in close games.

Room for Error is Limited

The NFC West remains one of the NFL's toughest divisions. The Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a better-than-expected 2023 campaign, have a loaded roster. The Arizona Cardinals, led by Kyler Murray, should be more competitive this time around. The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are always formidable. In such a competitive environment, every game is crucial, and missed field goals can be the difference between winning and losing. The 49ers must avoid the kicking woes that troubled them in 2023.

Honorable Mention: Ji’Ayir Brown, S

The secondary is the weakest link in the 49ers’ defense. While the pass rush is ferocious and Warner patrols the middle of the field, the secondary lags behind. However, Ji’Ayir Brown has the potential to elevate his play and become a standout, earning recognition alongside his elite teammates. Apart from Moody, Brown stands as another crucial make-or-break player for the Niners.

Looking Ahead

As the 49ers gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the spotlight will undoubtedly shine on their marquee players and high-profile matchups. Yet, it’s often the unheralded contributors who can tip the scales. Jake Moody’s performance as a kicker may not grab the headlines like a quarterback's touchdown pass or a linebacker’s sack. However, his consistency and reliability could be the secret weapon that propels the 49ers to glory. In a league where every point counts and the margin for error is slim, Moody's role cannot be overstated. If he rises to the occasion, the 49ers have every reason to believe that this could be the year they finally capture the elusive Lombardi Trophy.