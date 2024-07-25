The San Francisco 49ers were already elite last season, but there's a reason why they might be even better this year. Quarterback Brock Purdy not only has another year under his belt, but he has a new-and-improved body and throwing velocity.

Purdy spoke about the month he trained with throwing coach Will Hewlett in Jacksonville, Florida this summer, via The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

“I was down there for a good month, so we were actually able to chip away at some things,” he said. “Whereas last year I was there for a couple of weeks and it was more about my elbow and rehab. And I had to come back here early.”

Purdy claimed that the extra work has increased the zip on his passes. Last year, the Iowa State alum had to be extra careful with his surgically repaired elbow, and couldn't train nearly as much. This year, though, the gloves are off.

Additionally, Purdy gained two pounds which is just enough to strengthen him without erasing his mobility.

“While still being able to move around and be quick,” he continued. “That’s all part of my game. I didn’t want to bulk up and gain as much weight as I can. I was smart about it. I’ve still got to move and throw well.”

Will the healthier, fastball-throwing Purdy improve on an already solid 2023 campaign?

An improved Brock Purdy could be the missing piece for the 49ers

Purdy's preparation is already paying off, as he went 5-for-8 on Wednesday's opening training camp practice. One of the completions was a tight spiral to receiver Danny Gray near the sideline, via San Francisco's social media.

Purdy, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last season, finished with 4,280 passing yards on a 69.4 completion percentage, recording 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. “Mr. Relevant” maintained a steady hand in the playoffs, finishing with 774 yards on 61.1% passing, with three scores and one pick.

Purdy has often been criticized for being an underwhelming player, simply a product of the elite roster and coaching staff around him. These criticisms intensified after losing last year's Super Bowl to an inferior Kansas City Chiefs roster. Purdy finished with 23 completions on 38 attempts with a touchdown but failed to out-duel modern legend Patrick Mahomes.

However, the last pick of the 2022 draft has proven people wrong before. If the new version of Purdy can take a step forward this season, the 49ers could easily be right back in the Big Game. If they were good enough to make it with an average signal-caller, imagine what they could do with an exceptional one.