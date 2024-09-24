ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff-bound AL East teams face as the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick.

Orioles-Yankees Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Clarke Schmidt

Dean Kremer (7-10) with a 4.19 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Kremer went six innings giving up seven hits and two home runs. He would give up five runs with four earned in a loss to the Giants.

2024 Road Splits: Kremer is 4-5 with a 3.94 in 12 road starts this year. He has a .197 opponent batting average on the road as well.

Clarke Schmidt (5-4) with a 2.37 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Last Start: Schmidt went six innings, giving up three hits and three ways. He would allow three runs, but just one earned, taking the loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Schmidt is 2-1 at home in six starts with a 3.82 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +138

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .235 with a .308 on-base percentage. Santander has 43 home runs, 99 RBIs and 88 runs scored. Also, having a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .283 batting average and a .367 on-base percentage. Henderson has 37 home runs and 89 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 21 stolen bases and 116 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .252 this year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs 77 RBIs and 66 runs scored this year.

James McCann has been the top bat as of late. He has played in just two of the last six games but has hit .600 with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is hitting well. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two RBIs and three runs scored. Colton Cowser rounds out the top bats in the last week, hitting .300 with two home runs, two RBIs, and four runs scored. The Orioles are hitting .229 in the last week with seven home runs and 22 runs scored in six games.

Current Orioles have 82 career at-bats against Clarke Schmidt. They have hit just .195 against him. Anthony Santander has had some success, going 4-15 with a double and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is 4-13 with a home run and two RBIs against Schmidt.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .323 on the year with a .458 on-base percentage. Judge has 55 home runs this year, helping to his 138 RBIs. Further, he has scored 118 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .418 on-base percentage. He has 40 home runs and 104 RBIs this year, scoring 124 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .248 on the year with a .296 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 27 bases and scored 90 times this season.

Aaron Judge continues to hit well. In the last week, he is hitting .368 with a .538 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe is hitting well. He is hitting .316 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. The Yankees are hitting .241 in the last week with nine home runs and 36 runs scored in six games.

Current Yankees have 121 career at-bats against Dean Kremer. They have hit .273 against Kremer. Alex Verdugo has the most experience, going 7-22 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Glyber Torres is 5-21 with two doubles and an RBI. Finally, Giancarlo Stanton is 5-16 against Kremer.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Dean Kremer is coming off a rough start but has been solid this month overall. In three starts he has a 2.37 ERA, but the Orioles have gone 1-2 in those three starts. Meanwhile, Clarke Schmidt has been solid since rejoining the line-up. He has gone 15.1 innings in three starts, giving up just three earned runs, as the Yankees have gone 2-1 in those games. Further, the Yankees have hit well against Dean Kremer, and have been the better offense as of late. Take the Yankees in this one.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-164)