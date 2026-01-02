The Baltimore Ravens have an ultra-important matchup in Week 18, as the team is taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title. However, there is some concern that both Rashod Bateman and Marlon Humphrey could be unavailable in the game due to illness.

Reports indicate that both Bateman and Humphrey are dealing with illnesses, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Their status for Sunday's game is up in the air. However, head coach John Harbaugh seemed optimistic about their chances of playing.

“Harbaugh said both Rashod Bateman and Marlin Humphrey are sick. He said Bateman was on the field before practice, running around a bit. He's hopeful both will be ready to play Sunday.”

Bateman, who is 26 years old, has played in 13 games for the Ravens this season. However, he's been rather ineffective, as his numbers have considerably dropped in comparison to the 2024-25 campaign. He enters Week 18 with just 19 receptions, 224 yards, and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Humphrey is having one of the better seasons of his career. The 29-year-old cornerback has been one of the bright spots on the defense, as he's racked up 61 combined tackles (48 solo), one sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery through 14 games played.

Harbaugh and the Ravens will closely monitor Rashod Bateman and Marlon Humphrey in the coming days. The good news is that the five-year wide receiver was at least on the field before practice and running around. But we likely won't know their official statuses until sometime on either Saturday or before kickoff on Sunday.

Ideally, both will be available as the Ravens attempt to earn a big win over the Steelers in Week 18. The winner of that contest will be crowned the AFC North champion and punch their ticket to the playoffs.