Orlando Pride jettison head coach following verbal abuse allegations

Days before the NWSL playoffs ensue, the Orlando Pride announced it has terminated the contracts of head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Green. The two have been away from the team after being put on administrative leave since July 6 following allegations of favoritism and verbal abuse were substantiated.

The NWSL released a statement detailing how Cromwell and Green, “engaged in conduct that discouraged reporting and fostered a general fear of retaliation, and to have taken negative actions against certain players, including by seeking to waive or trade them.”

The Pride’s chairman Mark Wilf shared a statement through the team’s Twitter account backing the players. He noted staff and front office members are going to go through anti-retaliation training.

“Our league is in the middle of an important and necessary moment of systemic change,” Wilf said in the statement. “As a club, we will support the recommendations of last week’s Yates report, as well as the findings and feedback from the anticipated NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation.”

Cromwell also released a statement on Twitter pushing back against the investigation’s credibility, which has rocked the NWSL world since its findings were released.

“There is no doubt there has been a culture of abuse in the NWSL,” Cromwell said. “I acknowledge the importance of due process and the need for the NWSL to investigate all claims. However, the abusive behavior in the NWSL goes beyond just the players. All of the women on my coaching staff have raised serious concerns about the work environment and I will be reviewing all legal options.”

The Orland Pride are not in the NWSL playoffs that start on Oct. 16.