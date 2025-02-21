Injuries have plagued the Cleveland Cavaliers all season, but as they prepare to host the New York Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back, they might finally catch a break. For only the second time this season, every non-two-way player could be available for the Cavs.

A key name is forward Dean Wade, who has been sidelined for nearly a month with a lingering knee issue. He’s listed as probable for the matchup, but Cavs fans shouldn’t be too concerned. After Cleveland’s recent win over the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Kenny Atkinson shared his excitement about Wade’s return, emphasizing the impact of his defensive presence.

“Defense comes a lot down to your personnel, said Atkinson. “And we added two elite defenders and now we've got Dean coming back tomorrow.”

Getting Wade back is a big boost for the Cavs, especially after the recent return of Isaac Okoro. Both players bring valuable versatility on both ends of the floor. However, with the addition of De'Andre Hunter and the signing of Javonte Green, Cleveland suddenly finds itself with plenty of wing depth. Now, it’s up to Atkinson to determine the best way to deploy his reinforcements.

Is Dean Wade still the Cavs' No. 1 option at small forward?

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson hasn’t revealed whether Dean Wade will start against the Knicks on Friday, and he may not want to disrupt what’s been working.

In Wade’s absence, Cleveland has relied heavily on Max Strus, making his role in the lineup uncertain now that Wade is back. Over the 13 games Wade missed, Strus has averaged 9.6 points while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc. But more than his shooting, it’s been Strus’s hustle and defensive intensity that has stood out.

That said, the Cavs have statistically been at their best with Wade on the floor, which complicates the decision. Adding to the challenge, Atkinson also has Isaac Okoro and Hunter in the mix, making it even tougher to settle on a rotation.

For now, Cleveland is taking a committee approach at small forward, adjusting based on matchups. Wade, Strus, Okoro, Hunter, and even Javonte Green could all see minutes. It all just depends on the opponent. But given Wade’s extended absence, it’s unlikely he’ll be thrown right back into the starting lineup against New York.

Who is available for New York against Cleveland?

While the Cavaliers are at full strength for just the second time this season, the Knicks won’t be as fortunate. New York will be without Josh Hart (knee), Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League assignment), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Jacob Toppin (G League assignment). Meanwhile, OG Anunoby, nursing a sprained right foot, is expected to be a game-time decision.

Hart is known for his durability. He has played through knee soreness multiple times this season. Moreover, he has only missed one game this year for personal reasons. However, this lingering knee issue has now sidelined him for two straight games. The good news? Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau insists Hart’s absence is truly day-to-day as he recovers.

As for Robinson, his ankle injury dates back to the 2024 playoffs, forcing him to miss the remainder of the postseason and a significant portion of the 2024-25 campaign. Despite initial hopes for a January return, he remains out. That said, he’s recently begun taking contact in practice, a sign he’s getting closer to rejoining the lineup. Unfortunately for the Knicks, that return won’t come in time for their matchup with the Cavs in Cleveland.