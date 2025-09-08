For the third straight year, the New York Giants opened their season without scoring a touchdown, extending an offensive futility streak not seen in the NFL since the early 1940s. Sunday’s 21-6 loss against the Washington Commanders marked yet another frustrating start for the Giants, as the offense struggled to find rhythm and punch the ball into the end zone.

The Giants entered the 2025 season opener as underdogs but still held hopes for a fresh start with new quarterback Russell Wilson taking the helm. However, Wilson, completing 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, faced relentless pressure from Washington’s defense.

The Giants’ offensive line fell short without left tackle Andrew Thomas, denied effective pass protection and run blocking, resulting in eight sacks and frequent disruption. The running game never got going either, managing just 74 yards on the ground.

Despite making two red-zone trips in the first half, the Giants came away with just a field goal and failed to convert a single touchdown in two red-zone attempts throughout the game. Their scoring came entirely from field goals by Graham Gano, who was sidelined early due to injury, highlighting the offense’s struggles.

This inability to score touchdowns in season openers hasn’t been seen in the NFL for more than eight decades, with the last team to do so being the Detroit Lions from 1940 to 1942, according to OptaStats.

On defense, the Giants showed some resistance, holding the Commanders to just 21 points and registering multiple sacks by linebacker Brian Burns. But that defensive effort was overshadowed by offensive woes that continue to plague the franchise. The Giants have now lost their opening games under head coach Brian Daboll by a combined score of 89-12 over three years, underscoring a season-start pattern that’s tough to ignore.

Fans expressed their frustration loudly, their cheers drowned out by boos as the Giants failed to deliver any signs of offensive progress. The season’s freshness did not erase the all-too-familiar feeling of disappointment. With expectations mounting, this latest opener added another chapter of offensive ineptitude to a franchise desperate for change.

As the Giants look ahead, the question remains: can this team break out of its season-opening slump, or will history continue to repeat itself? For now, the fans and the franchise face the sobering reality that their touchdowns, which once seemed inevitable, are nowhere in sight in September’s early weeks.