It's only the first gameweek of the NFL season and fans have already been treated to heated barnburners that make it seem as though the playoffs are right around the corner. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens engaged in an epic affair that gave way to one of the most impressive comebacks one would ever see on an NFL field, with Josh Allen and company overturning a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes to take a 41-40 victory courtesy of a game-winning field goal.

Everything looked bleak for the Bills in the fourth quarter, as they seemed destined for a 0-1 start to the new campaign, especially after Derrick Henry popped off for a 46-yard touchdown run, giving the Ravens the momentum for most of the fourth quarter. But with the Bills' backs against the wall, they executed to perfection — with Allen commandeering the offense and leading them to a miracle comeback.

As a result of that bonkers turn of events, many fans on social media are calling the Bills' triumph over the Ravens the “Game of the Year” already.

“Can we just have 16 games of buffalo vs Baltimore, Josh vs Lamar, this is already game of the year,” X user @growthdept_ wrote.

“The first NFL Sunday did not disappoint. We already have a Game of the Year contender! Bills with an outstanding comeback!” @NFLCymruPod added.

“That was probably the best game of the year. It's all down hill from here,” @taazzzzva opined.

“Ravens really open the year w the game of the Year every time 😂 already,” @TwainDavis furthered.

“That’s 100% the greatest regular season game I’ve ever seen in my life Josh Allen is an alien #SundayNightFootball,” @PassingPaisano expressed.

“still cant believe we won that game game of the year, undoubtedly,” Bills fan @notsoluckii breathed a sigh of relief.

Bills rise to the occasion as Ravens wilt under pressure

The Ravens' win probability with around four to five minutes left on the clock on Sunday was around 99 percent. So for them to mess up the way they did and end up on the losing end against the Bills is simply unfathomable, but it somehow happened — and in the very first week of the season, no less.

Lamar Jackson and Allen had a good duel in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional round playoff matchup, but the Bills seem to have the Ravens' number — as seen in their victory that had divine intervention written all over it.