We've got the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 6 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Nuggets currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, but the Clippers can tie it up back home in Game 6. Both teams are incredibly talented, but only one can advance to the next round. Who does NBA 2K25 think will win? Let's dive right in!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Los Angeles Clippers will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 111-101. After James Harden scored a three-point buzzer-beater to end the first half, everything seemed to move in L.A.'s direction. The team took a strong lead late in the fourth quarter to tie the series up.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 26 29 24 22 101 LAC 26 33 27 27 111

James Harden led the Clippers in points (24), while also earning nine rebounds, six assists,, and two steals. Norman Powell also played well, scoring 20 points in 29 minutes. Kawhi Leonard only scored 16 points in 41 minutes, but did earn seven rebounds and a steal. Overall, the Clippers did everything they needed to and more to win.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in points (27), while also earning seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. But he also did turn the ball over five times. Meanwhile, the Clippers only turned the ball over six times, while scoring 20 points off turnovers. Additionally, Russell Westbrook only played 13 minutes due to injury, which hurt the Nuggets' bench.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Clippers STAT Nuggets 40/82 (49%) Field Goals 44/85 (52%) 13/34 (38%) Three Pointers 8/24 (41%) 8/12 (67%) Free Throws 15/21 (71%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 9 38 Defensive Rebounds 34 6 Steals 10 2 Blocks 2 15 (5) Turnovers (Points Off) 6 (20) 11 Team Fouls 10

9 Biggest Lead 14 23:56 Time of Possession 24:03

With the win, the Clippers now tie the series up 3-3, with a chance to advance to the next round in Game 7. Although the series heads back to Denver for the finale, the Clippers have set themselves up to close this serious out. It's been a long battle, but we'll see who come out on top in Game 7. We'll see if the Clippers are able to come back in this series and go to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets lost a chance to end the series in Game 6. On a positive note, they'll return home with a chance to end the series in Game 7. But still, going to seven games in the first round isn't exactly a great sign. Plus, more time your guys are on the court, the more likely they are to get injured. We'll see which team is tough enough to survive Game 7.

That wraps up our Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

