Earlier this year, Andrade parted ways with WWE to join forces with AEW again.

However, following his shocking release from WWE and return at AEW Dynamite Sixth Anniversary, he suddenly went missing from television, raising questions about his status. Soon, rumors and reports emerged about him breaching his WWE non-compete, which could lead to a one-year non-compete.

Recently, speaking to DeporTV, Andrade opened up about his situation in detail. Sharing how WWE began his non-compete clause following his AEW return, he opened up on his willingness to “fight”.

“At first I didn’t have [a] clause, I could fight leaving WWE,” he stated. “Then the clause came when they saw me debut in AEW. Well, now it’s nothing more than getting ready and a normal day is waking up, having dinner, training, going down to the beach, sunbathing, tanning, more than anything, not thinking about that.

“We can fight, we can go to court, but the lawyers told me that the process may be longer. It is also the expense, the process, and they are trying to negotiate so as not to go to court. They have reached a good arrangement and are doing things better. I think I have a date and my lawyer too, but it remains for WWE to officially sign it to say ‘Okay, this is the day Andrade returns to the ring,'” he continued.

The former champion also shared a realistic update on his return status. “The contract I signed, the lawyer did not realize a clause of 12 months without competition, and from there they took that clause,” said Andrade. “Right now, we are in that phase. It wouldn’t be a year; we’re negotiating. I’m going to be 3 months inactive, and I can’t compete worldwide.”

He also claimed that with the negotiations going on, his return could be delayed by a month or even a week. Andrade was released from WWE on Sept. 13, 2025, but made his AEW return on the Oct. 1, 2025, episode of Dynamite.

Why was Andrade released from WWE?

Also in the interview, Andrade answered the long-awaited reason behind his WWE release. Addressing both personal and professional reasons, the 36-year-old shared the answer.

“I returned to WWE a year and a half ago. I was in AEW, and at that time, I was happy earning millions, but I was married. My ex-wife’s name is Charlotte Flair, and the idea was to return to WWE, to be with her, and many things happened,” he explained.

It is currently unknown when fans can see Andrade return.