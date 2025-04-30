ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Clippers host the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday! The Nuggets have a 3-2 lead, and the Clippers need a win to stay alive. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Nuggets hold a 3-2 series lead over the Clippers after a win in Game Five. Nikola Jokic has been his usual great self, but the depth around him has been a difference maker. Jamal Murray had a massive Game Five to send the Nuggets to the series lead, and then Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook have also been difference makers for the Nuggets up to this point in the season.

The Clippers are down 2-3 in this series but have a big chance to extend it. They need Kawhi Leonard to show up as the X-factor. Ivica Zubac is a giant key down low, and then James Harden and Norman Powell need to step up in the backcourt. The Clippers have their backs against the wall and need all hands on deck at home to keep their season alive and extend the series to Game Seven.

Here are the Nuggets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Clippers Game 6 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +235

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense was great this season, but it was around average during the postseason against the Clippers. They are ninth in scoring at 105.8 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 46.6%, and fourth in three-point percentage at 38.8%.

Six Nuggets have scored over double digits this season. Nikola Jokic leads the team in points per game and assists with 25.4 points and 11 assists per game. Jamal Murray is second in scoring, averaging 24.6 points per game. Aaron Gordon rounds out the top three, averaging 18.2 points, and he also was a hero in Game five with a buzzer-beater.

The Nuggets had one of the best offenses in the NBA all season, but the Clippers have slowed them down in this series. They need all hands on deck against a great Clippers defense, especially with the Clippers being desperate.

The Nuggets' defense has been inconsistent during the postseason. They are 12th in points allowed, at 109.2 per game, 14th in field goal defense, 48.6%, and 14th in three-point defense, 38.8%, from behind the arc.

Jokic leads in rebounds at 12.8 per game and is second in the postseason only to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic is also the best shot blocker on the team, averaging 0.8 blocks per game. Three players are averaging at least one steal for their on-ball defense, and Jokic dominates there, averaging two steals per game.

Jokic does everything for the Nuggets and is the biggest key on defense, just as much as on offense, and that hasn't changed in the postseason. The Clippers match up Jokic with Zubac, but this defense is key to watch, with the Clippers' strength being on the perimeter.

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers were inconsistent during the regular season, but have been playing well during the postseason on offense. They are fifth in scoring at 109.2 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 48.6%, and third in three-point percentage at 38%.

Four Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Leonard leads the team in scoring with 25.2 points per game. Zubac is the second-leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points per game. Then, James Harden is the best passer on the team and the engine of the offense, averaging 8.6 assists per game.

Leonard has easily been the best player on the Clippers, especially on offense. However, the Clippers' depth must be the difference maker on offense. They need more from Harden and Powell to score and extend the series.

The Clippers' defense has been inconsistent during the postseason. They are eighth in scoring defense, allowing 105.8 points per game; 12th in field goal defense, 46.6%; and 13th in three-point defense, 38.8%.

The Clippers' frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker. Ivica Zubac leads the team with 10.2 rebounds per game and 1.4 blocks per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been dominant and one of the best in the NBA. This perimeter defense has been better than their defense down low. Four players are averaging at least one steal, and Leonard leads with 1.6 steals per game.

The Clippers' defense can slow down the Nuggets in this game. That defense is the biggest key for the Clippers. They do enough to slow them down at home, while Jokic still might get his.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are desperate, and they get a giant win at home. The Clippers win and cover to set up a massive Game Seven on Saturday between the two teams in Denver.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -6.5 (-114)