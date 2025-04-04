NBA 2K25 Season 6 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 6 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 6 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 6 Tee Diamond Luka Doncic ‘Paque' Teammote 2 Dame Time MyCOURT Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Axe Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin Tracy McGrady Toronto Raptors Jersey 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 6 Ball & Uniforms 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack 5 Purple & Black Ball Trail 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Banners – Jalen Green & Rudy Gobert 3 Ascension Picks Wrestler Facepaint 7 Dolphin Green Release Dolphin Green Release 4x 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC . 9 Gear Player Indicator Axe & Gear Player Indicators ‘Pierre T. Pelican' – New Orleans Pelicans Mascot

10 Tier 2 ‘Overdrive' Badge Perk Pink Diamond Robert Williams 10 Ascension Picks . 11 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack 2,500 VC . 12 Rainbow Eyes 4 Ascension Picks Animating Green Release Headband 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Franchise Option Packs 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2) 14 Drone ft. Teleportation Technology 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC . 15 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 16 ‘What Ya Gonna Do' Teammote Silver Badge Option Pack Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Cityscape MyCOURT Mural Graffiti Basketball Graffiti Basketball 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks Pink Diamond Coach Tracy McGrady

20 ‘Crunch' – Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston 2,500 VC 21 Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus) Gold Badge Option Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 22 Emotes Package #2 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Dreads with Jewelry Deluxe Pack Door Game 2,500 VC 24 Banners – Cade Cunningham & Jamal Murray 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts 25 Tier 1 ‘Overdrive' Badge Perk 97+ OVR Premium Option Pack 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack 26 Emotes Package #3 5,000 MT 2,500 VC . 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) . 28 60 Min 2XP Coin Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) . 29 Banners – Jimmy Butler (Heat) & Jayson Tatum 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC .

30 Tier 1 ‘Max + 1 ‘ Badge Perk Dark Matter Grant Hill ‘Slamson' – Sacramento Kings Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Deluxe Pack Door Game 10 Ascension Picks 32 ‘Love For Me' Teammote Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 5,000 VC 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost 10,000 MT 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 34 Banners – Devin Booker & Kevin Durant 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10) 5,000 VC . 36 Historic NBA Jersey 10 Ascension Picks 100 OVR Tim Duncan . 37 120 Min 2XP Coin Dark Matter Premium Player Door Games 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack . 38 Cargo Shorts Legend Badge 10,000 VC 39 Iso Agent 10,000 MT Iso Agent: Ghost Variant

40 +1 Cap Breaker 100 OVR Tim Duncan Pro Pass 100 OVR Tim Duncan .

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 6 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 6 update. Expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the Playoffs. We hope you enjoy Season 6 while it lasts!

