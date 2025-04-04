NBA 2K25 Season 6 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K25 Season 6 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 6 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 6 Tee
|Diamond Luka Doncic
|‘Paque' Teammote
|2
|Dame Time MyCOURT Mural
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Axe Player Indicator
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Tracy McGrady Toronto Raptors Jersey
|4
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|Season 6 Ball & Uniforms
|92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|5
|Purple & Black Ball Trail
|92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Banners – Jalen Green & Rudy Gobert
|3 Ascension Picks
|Wrestler Facepaint
|7
|Dolphin Green Release
|Dolphin Green Release
|4x 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
|8
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC.
|9
|Gear Player Indicator
|Axe & Gear Player Indicators
|‘Pierre T. Pelican' – New Orleans Pelicans Mascot
|10
|Tier 2 ‘Overdrive' Badge Perk
|Pink Diamond Robert Williams
|10 Ascension Picks.
|11
|Emotes Package #1
|Bronze Badge Option Pack
|2,500 VC.
|12
|Rainbow Eyes
|4 Ascension Picks
|Animating Green Release Headband
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Franchise Option Packs
|95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)
|14
|Drone ft. Teleportation Technology
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC.
|15
|Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk
|95+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|16
|‘What Ya Gonna Do' Teammote
|Silver Badge Option Pack
|Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5)
|17
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|18
|Cityscape MyCOURT Mural
|Graffiti Basketball
|Graffiti Basketball
|19
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|5 Ascension Picks
|Pink Diamond Coach Tracy McGrady
|20
|‘Crunch' – Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot
|Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston
|2,500 VC
|21
|Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus)
|Gold Badge Option Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|22
|Emotes Package #2
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
|23
|Dreads with Jewelry
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|2,500 VC
|24
|Banners – Cade Cunningham & Jamal Murray
|6 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Overdrive' Badge Perk
|97+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|99+ OVR Premium Option Pack
|26
|Emotes Package #3
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC.
|27
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|7 Ascension Picks
|6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER).
|28
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5).
|29
|Banners – Jimmy Butler (Heat) & Jayson Tatum
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC.
|30
|Tier 1 ‘Max + 1 ‘ Badge Perk
|Dark Matter Grant Hill
|‘Slamson' – Sacramento Kings Mascot
|31
|30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|Deluxe Pack Door Game
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|‘Love For Me' Teammote
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|5,000 VC
|33
|Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost
|10,000 MT
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|34
|Banners – Devin Booker & Kevin Durant
|8 Ascension Picks
|25,000 MT
|35
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)
|5,000 VC.
|36
|Historic NBA Jersey
|10 Ascension Picks
|100 OVR Tim Duncan.
|37
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Dark Matter Premium Player Door Games
|99+ OVR Premium Option Pack.
|38
|Cargo Shorts
|Legend Badge
|10,000 VC
|39
|Iso Agent
|10,000 MT
|Iso Agent: Ghost Variant
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|100 OVR Tim Duncan
|Pro Pass 100 OVR Tim Duncan.
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 6 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 6 update. Expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the Playoffs. We hope you enjoy Season 6 while it lasts!
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.