NBA 2K25 Season 6 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 6 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 6 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 6 TeeDiamond Luka Doncic‘Paque' Teammote
2Dame Time MyCOURT Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Axe Player Indicator120 Min 2XP CoinTracy McGrady Toronto Raptors Jersey
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 6 Ball & Uniforms92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
5Purple & Black Ball Trail92+ OVR Premium Option Pack2,500 VC
6Banners – Jalen Green & Rudy Gobert3 Ascension PicksWrestler Facepaint
7Dolphin Green ReleaseDolphin Green Release4x 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC.
9Gear Player IndicatorAxe & Gear Player Indicators‘Pierre T. Pelican' – New Orleans Pelicans Mascot
10Tier 2 ‘Overdrive' Badge PerkPink Diamond Robert Williams10 Ascension Picks.
11Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack2,500 VC.
12Rainbow Eyes4 Ascension PicksAnimating Green Release Headband
1360 Min 2XP CoinFranchise Option Packs95+ OVR Premium Option Pack (Pick 2)
14Drone ft. Teleportation Technology60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC.
15Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk95+ OVR Premium Option Pack6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
16‘What Ya Gonna Do' TeammoteSilver Badge Option PackBronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Cityscape MyCOURT MuralGraffiti BasketballGraffiti Basketball
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension PicksPink Diamond Coach Tracy McGrady
20‘Crunch' – Minnesota Timberwolves MascotGalaxy Opal Rafer Alston2,500 VC
21Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus)Gold Badge Option Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
22Emotes Package #260 Min 2XP Coin4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
23Dreads with JewelryDeluxe Pack Door Game2,500 VC
24Banners – Cade Cunningham & Jamal Murray6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts
25Tier 1 ‘Overdrive' Badge Perk97+ OVR Premium Option Pack99+ OVR Premium Option Pack
26Emotes Package #35,000 MT2,500 VC.
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension Picks6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER).
2860 Min 2XP CoinDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5).
29Banners – Jimmy Butler (Heat) & Jayson Tatum120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC.
30Tier 1 ‘Max + 1 ‘ Badge PerkDark Matter Grant Hill‘Slamson' – Sacramento Kings Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Deluxe Pack Door Game10 Ascension Picks
32‘Love For Me' TeammoteHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)5,000 VC
33Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost10,000 MT30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
34Banners – Devin Booker & Kevin Durant8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)5,000 VC.
36Historic NBA Jersey10 Ascension Picks100 OVR Tim Duncan.
37120 Min 2XP CoinDark Matter Premium Player Door Games99+ OVR Premium Option Pack.
38Cargo ShortsLegend Badge10,000 VC
39Iso Agent10,000 MTIso Agent: Ghost Variant
40+1 Cap Breaker100 OVR Tim DuncanPro Pass 100 OVR Tim Duncan.

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 6 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 6 update. Expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the Playoffs. We hope you enjoy Season 6 while it lasts!

