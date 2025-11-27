During the Nov. 24 edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, WWE's “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar slipped during his entrance, causing a viral moment.

Many laughed, and First Take's Stephen A. Smith claimed that it was “not a GOAT move,” though Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, pushed back against that notion.

Ain’t no way Stephen A Smith brought up Brock Lesnar slipping on RAW to Paul Heyman on First Take 😭😂pic.twitter.com/yvHdG7Xnmm — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Actually, I think it is a GOAT move, and the reason why is because we all fumble at some point in the game, we all do, there's no such thing as someone [who] doesn't fumble in life,” Heyman explained. “Brock Lesnar turned a fumble into a touchdown just [snaps fingers] like that.

“He is the Beast. There's no one like him. He's one of one. There was water on the entranceway, [he] slips, falls, rolls through, comes up, and there he is, smiling and coming down to the ring for war. Who else could do that but Brock Lesnar?” he continued.

Why did WWE star Brock Lesnar slip on RAW?

Lesnar slipped during his entrance on RAW. He did his signature taunt, hopping from his left foot to his right foot. However, when he attempted to let out his signature battle cry, he fell down.

To his credit, Lesnar handled it like a champ. He rolled through the fall and got up immediately, smiling and laughing his way down the entrance ramp.

Heyman claimed that there was “water” on the ramp, causing Lesnar to slip. Lesnar pointed at something where he fell while leaving, but it's unclear if it was water.

Either way, expect WWE to ensure that the ramp is good for his next entrance at Survivor Series: WarGames. Lesnar was still a terrifying force upon making his entrance.

He is going to participate in a WarGames match for the first time at Survivor Series. He will team up with his former rival, Drew McIntyre, as well as Logan Paul, and the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.