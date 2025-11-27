It was a night full of highs, lows, and laughs for LaMelo Ball, even if the results weren’t exactly what the Charlotte Hornets wanted. The Hornets dropped their seventh straight game Wednesday night, falling 129-101 to the New York Knicks, but Ball managed to provide a couple of comedic moments amidst the team’s struggles.

In the first instance, Ball attempted a flashy no-look pass, only for it to smack right into the head of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

LAMELO NO-LOOK PASS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1aSnG3gKr — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The crowd reacted with a mixture of laughter and disbelief, and Ball’s teammates could only shake their heads. The sequence captured the unpredictable side of the Hornets’ young star, who is known for his creativity and court vision but sometimes struggles with execution.

Later in the same game, Ball tried to sink a three-pointer, only for the shot to hit the side of the backboard and bounce away. While it wasn’t the highlight he had hoped for, it added to the bizarre night, which already included him fouling out in the third quarter and receiving a technical foul for arguing with officials.

Despite these funny and memorable moments, the Hornets couldn’t overcome the dominant Knicks' performance. Jalen Brunson led New York with 33 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Hart contributed 22 points as the Knicks shot 50% from three-point range.

Charlotte was never in serious contention, as New York held a 24-point lead before coach Mike Brown even rested his starters.

For the Hornets, Brandon Miller showed promise with 18 points in just his second game back from a shoulder injury, but the team continues to struggle in NBA Cup action, having lost 10 straight Cup games over the past three seasons.

Ball’s antics, the no-look pass off Brunson’s head, and the backboard-bound three may provide some lighthearted relief in a disappointing season. Yet, for a team trying to build momentum and credibility in the NBA Cup, it’s clear the Hornets have bigger challenges to overcome beyond highlight-reel mistakes.

As Charlotte looks to regroup, fans can at least laugh at the chaotic brilliance that is LaMelo Ball, even if it doesn’t always lead to wins.