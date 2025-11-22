After winning two of their first three games of the season, the Charlotte Hornets have stumbled in the standings despite getting strong play from their younger player. Help is on the way, however, with Brandon Miller expected to make his return to the court.

After missing the last 13 games with a left shoulder subluxation, Miller is off the Hornets' injury report for Saturday afternoon's game against the LA Clippers.

Miller suffered the injury in the Hornets' second game of the season, and has been rehabbing the injury ever since. In his first game of the season, Miller scored 25 points with seven assists, one steal, and one blocked shot on 8-of-19 shooting from the field.

He then suffered the shoulder injury nine minutes into Game 2 of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers. He left the game, would not return, and has been out nearly one month with the injury.

Article Continues Below

The Hornets have a chance to get Brandon Miller's return to the court off to a good start, with a short-handed and struggling LA Clippers team in town.

Losers in nine of their last 10 games, the Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard, as well as Bradley Beal, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jordan Miller. Leonard will be missing his 10th consecutive game with a left ankle and foot sprain. He's ramped up his participation in practice, but is reportedly still not taking contact.

Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery this week, Derrick Jones Jr. will miss at least six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain this week, and Jordan Miller is dealing with a left hamstring injury.

Tre Mann is listed as questionable for the Hornets due to left ankle soreness and Sion James is listed as probable with left groin soreness. Josh Green (shoulder surgery) and Grant Williams (knee surgery) have been out all season and will remain out.