Recently, the daughter of the late WWE icon Eddie Guerrero, Kaylie, was attacked by a dog, leaving her with gruesome wounds on her face.

Kaylie took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of her face following the attack. One of her eyelids was swollen and bloodied, and she said, “It burns,” in the video.

Someone asked what had caused this, and she revealed that she tried to kiss her friend's “sleeping” dog while he was asleep. However, it “startled him,” and she calls it all a “learning lesson.”

Is WWE icon Eddie Guerrero's daughter okay following the dog attack?

Kaylie later followed it up with an update. She will “look good as new” in about two weeks. However, she did have to get stitches on her eyelid. Otherwise, she is doing okay.

It was definitely a scary situation. A few days after it happened, Kaylie posted a picture of her face, showing the progress she has made. While her eye is still red all around it, the wounds appear to be healing.

Day 3 of the healing process. ❤️‍🩹 Thank you guys, for all the love and prayers it means the world to me! 🥹🌎❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NTSERtxmIv — Kaylie Guerrero (@GuerreroKaylie) November 26, 2025

On Nov. 26, Kaylie further clarified the rumors, setting the record straight on what exactly happened, detailing the dog attack. Hopefully, her recovery process continues going smoothly.

“A couple days ago I had an accident with a dog,” she began. “My friends dog was asleep, (who I’ve known for years.) I went to kiss its head while it was asleep (stupid on my part yes, I know.) and he got startled and jumped up.

“When he jumped up his mouth was open and his tooth caught my eye. I’m very fortunate that I can see just fine, and that all I needed was 6 stitches on my eyelid. Thank you guys, for all the love and support you have shown me during my recovery process,” she concluded.