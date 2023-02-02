The 2022-23 Overtime Elite regular season is coming down to a wire. With the playoffs two weeks away, every game can affect the standings. Two of the best teams in the league are set to face each other on Friday, a thriller for any basketball lovers. Led by a potential top-three NBA Draft pick in 2023 in Amen Thompson and his twin brother Ausar, the City Reapers will host the Word of God Holy Rams.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the Word of God Holy Rams at City Reapers matchup.

How to watch Overtime Elite City Reapers vs. Word of God Holy Rams

The game will be shown on Youtube on Overtime Elite’s official channel. Tickets are available at this link starting at $17.

When is City Reapers vs. Word of God Holy Rams

When: Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Tipoff time: 9 p.m. ET

The City Reapers have a season-best 12-1 record, losing only to No. 2 YNG Dreamerz on Jan. 13. In their most recent league game, they defeated the Dreamerz 76-64 in a rematch on Jan. 20.

The team is led by guard Amen Thompson, who is averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists plus 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks a contest. In the Reapers’ previous encounter with the Holy Rams on Jan. 16, the guard recorded 17 points, five boards and four assists as well as three steals.

Alongside teammate and brother Ausar, Thompson is considered one of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft. Not only that, but many project him as high as the No. 3 pick. He is currently behind Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson in most mock drafts.

On the other side of the contest, the Holy Rams are 6-5 and third in the standings. Following a poor 1-4 start to the season, they turned things around, especially by winning their last three games.

They are averaging only 88.7 points per game as opposed to the Reapers’ league-best 93.8. However, the Holy Rams have two of the top-three best scorers in the league.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn is only one of two players averaging more than 20 points a night (20.5). Center Jayden Quaintance is scoring 18.5 points and grabbing 12.6 boards plus 2.5 blocks and 1.4 steals.

The big man is also coming off an equally-big sequence, as he recently earned Overtime Elite Player of the Week honors. He helped the team with two wins against the Falcons, recording double-doubles in each game.

Additionally, he almost had a triple-double, as he had 17 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks in the second contest. His number of blocked shots marked a new OTE single-game record.

Afterward, Quaintance played a big role in the 3v3 OTE Takeover Championship.

This matchup also has a lot at stake. The City Reapers are just one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed ahead of the playoffs. This means they would have a first-round bye alongside the No. 2 seed YNG Dreamerz, only waiting for an opponent in the semifinals.

The Holy Rams can also guarantee the No. 3 seed if they win on Friday. Should that happen, the No. 4 Cold Hearts would need to win their last four games while the Rams lose their remaining four.

With both teams hoping for bigger things, this game should be one of the most entertaining in the final stretch of the regular season. The result on Friday could seriously affect the playoff picture, so this is certainly a must-see event for OTE fans.