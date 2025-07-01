While phones were put away for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding last month, one of Allen's teammates shared how the couple kept this Buffalo Bills tradition.

Last season, several Bills players, including Allen, went viral for dancing to the “Mr. Brightside” from The Killers. Since that moment, the Bills have been using the song during a second-half timeout. In conversation with Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo Podcast last week, right tackle Spencer Brown revealed that the song had its moment yet again at Allen and Steinfeld's wedding reception.

“I don't think any videos are going to surface from that evening, but it was played and it was awesome,” said Brown.

Brown shared that he was excited to hear the song play at the wedding as well as for the upcoming NFL season.

“We look forward to hearing it again all season long, but it was a good time [at the wedding],” said Brown.

Brown was one of several Bills players to attend Steinfeld and Allen's wedding, which included Dawson Knox, Dion Dawkins, head coach Sean McDermott, and more.

What Have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Said About Their Wedding?

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31 in a venue in California. After they got married, they went on their honeymoon in an undisclosed location where they later shared Polaroids of their first vacation as husband and wife. On Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, she shared some details about their wedding.

Steinfeld shared that Allen was stunned to see her in her wedding dress as she was walking down the aisle and also shared she was very pleased in the quarterback's black tuxedo. The True Grit star wore a strapless white Tamara Ralph gown, which she paired with opera gloves, a lace veil, and pearl and diamond earrings.

Article Continues Below

As for the reception, the Sinners actress revealed that everyone had a great time and stayed out partying to 3 a.m.

“When we say the dance floor was popping, it was literally bowing. Our band brought the greatest energy, and in the final minutes of our reception, we jumped on stage with them, and Josh had a rockstar moment quoting the infamous ‘I’m not leaving… I’m not [expletive] leaving!’ They played us off, and Josh and I made our way to the after party,” she wrote.

Allen also broke his silence on the wedding shortly after the couple returned from their honeymoon.

“They’ve all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

After a whirlwind wedding, Steinfeld also shares she and Allen's simple plans for the summer before he heads off to Bills training camp next month.

“4pm dinner. Can you tell we’re on East Coast time? I kind of love an early dinner, though,” she joked.

The Bills will have their first game of the season at home on Sept. 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.