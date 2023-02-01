Is Trey Parker the best dunker in the world? That’s up for debate for now, though the Overtime Elite star certainly has one of the best dunks from a high schooler fans have ever seen in history.

In the 2023 Overtime Elite Dunk Show, Parker delivered an epic performance to pave his way to the title. The City Reapers guard had plenty of noteworthy dunks showing off his hops and athleticism, but what he did to close out his round was on another level. Parker had two 7-footers lined up in front of the rim and jumped over them with all his might before throwing the ball down with authority.

Making that dunk even more special was the fact that Parker had already used up a lot of his energy to pull off incredible dunks, including a 360-degree slam off a bounce.

Parker’s dunk video has since gone viral, and for good reason.

Of course Trey Parker was brimming with confidence after that performance in the Overtime Elite Dunk Show. Who wouldn’t be? The NC State commit went as far as to saying that what he did was an “easy” slam before declaring himself the “best dunker in the world right now.”

It’ll definitely be exciting to see Parker play in college and potentially the NBA. After all, following that viral dunk clip, fans will want to see him join the NBA Dunk Contest when he makes it to the big leagues. Maybe he can complete his imitation of Aaron Gordon’s air-sit dunk by that time?