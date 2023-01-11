Amen Thompson continues to impress in the Overtime Elite league, so much so that he even bagged his first OTE Player of the Week honor.

The young playmaker featured in one of the City Reapers’ two games in the past week, and he definitely impressed with an all-around performance that showed what he can do on both ends of the floor. Against the Cold Hearts, he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, all while adding five steals and two blocks.

Amen also shot 8-of-13 from the field as he bagged his second double-double of the season. Even better, his performance has allowed the City Reapers to stay undefeated this season at 10-0.

It remains to be seen if Amen Thompson can maintain his high-level production, though there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t. He has been a really consistent player in the Overtime Elite, and there’s a reason why he is considered the third-best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft behind the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Amen who is turning heads. Even his brother Ausar Thompson has started to pull attention towards himself. In the same game against the Cold Hearts, he actually finished with 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting, showcasing his elite speed and athleticism, as well as improved shooting in the process.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shared a ton of praises for the Thompsons recently, emphasizing that he has no doubt in his mind that he’s going to see them in the NBA real soon.

“Man, they got a lot of potential. Obviously, you gotta keep working, you gotta keep dreaming, and I think those guys, they got all the tools and skills to be veteran players in this league. The goal is to have longevity and to be in it for a long time, and they got the tools to do that, so I’m excited to watch them. It’s been fun watching their growth the last couple years, and we’ll see them up here in the league soon,” Durant said of Amen and Ausar.