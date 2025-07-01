Nike has been digging deep into their catalogue from the last 20 years and given the constant cycle of rotating trends, many of their previous releases are once again gaining traction in the public's eye. Throwing it back to 2013, it's being reported that the Nike Zoom Hyperflight model will make a comeback in 2026.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight was first introduced in 2013 as a brainchild of legendary Nike sneaker designer Eric Avar. Part of the Nike Alpha Project, the sneakers were marketed as the lightest performance basketball sneakers to-date and featured innovative tech like Zoom Air cushioning and an updated molded upper.

While the shoes didn't receive ample respect during their initial releases, the silhouette has grown in popularity over the years, especially with the introduction of the newest Nike GT Future sneaker. It's safe to say that these were ahead of their time and are finally getting the love they deserve.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight (2026)

EXCLUSIVE: The Nike Zoom Hyperflight is expected to return Spring 2026 😮‍💨 📝 IR0962-001 (MENS)

💰 $145 USD

🎨 Black/White-Black 📝 IR0962-500 (MENS)

💰 $145 USD

As of now, it's only been confirmed that two pairs will be releasing in the black and purple colorways. The Zoom Hyperflight is known for its molded upper and monochromatic look, so these are certainly safe options as the initial releases. The shoes will also release for an affordable price tag of $145, actually five dollars fewer than their original price tag in 2013.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Nike, reliable sources indicate that the shoes will arrive in 2026, likely around the fall season.

