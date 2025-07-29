A man who was accused of stalking Caitlin Clark has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on Monday (July 28).

According to local Indiana news outlet WTHR, Michael Lewis was sentenced to two and a half years in prison following his arrest in Indianapolis back on Jan. 12. Lewis was accused of “sending Clark numerous threats and sexually explicit images on social media,” the outlet states.

He sent the messages via X to Clark between Dec. 12, 2024, and Jan. 11, 2025, according to court documents per ESPN.

“Been driving around your house 3x a day,” Lewis messaged to Clark, according to court documents. “But don't call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin's Fieldhouse.”

The FBI was able to track down where he was sending the messages from, which were between an Indianapolis hotel and a public library. Lewis he told law enforcement that he was in “an imaginary relationship” with Clark, according to court documents/

Lewis is required to stay away from all Indiana Pacers and Fever games, including the properties or any events the NBA and WNBA teams put on.

During his pre-sentencing statement, Lewis said of Clark, “I want her to be safe” and added that he did not threaten her.

“I've never threatened her, I've never thought about threatening her,” Lewis continued.

However, the judge. interjected, saying that “he is going to talk himself out of a plea,” and told Lewis, “You have to understand that as part of a plea deal, you are admitting responsibility.”

“You can't help yourself until you get help,” the judge told him.

Since Lewis was already spending time in jail awaiting his sentencing, that time will be honored. He will also not have access to the internet during this time.

“This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Correction and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her.”

“I hope everyone focuses on the fact that there is a real victim here. There is a 22-year-old young person here who has been profoundly impacted by what is being said. I think, hopefully, (this case) also highlights there are consequences to what people say online,” Mears said. “You have someone who is now looking over their shoulder, because they don't know, is this going to be the day or the time when I have to encounter this person in person?”

Clark has not reacted to the sentencing at the time of this writing.