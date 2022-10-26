Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Shop – Skins, charms, and more

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is finally underway, and with it comes new items in the shop. Keep reading to learn more about the skins, charms, and other things you can get in the Overwatch 2 Halloween shop.

The Overwatch shop currently has various Halloween skins on sale. Most of these skins are older skins from previous Halloween events. However, there are some skins that are new to the game, mainly Kiriko’s and Junker Queen’s. Kiriko’s skin comes in a bundle and is worth 2600 Overwatch coins (roughly $25). This bundle includes the following:

Kiriko Witch skin

Black Cat weapon charm

Clean Sweep highlight intro (can be seen in the trailer)

Witch player icon

Celestial name card

Junker Queen’s skin, called the Executioner, is standalone. It is worth 1900 Overwatch coins and does not include other freebies. The same goes for the Sombra Bride skin, which is priced the same.

Below are the other bundles available for purchase from the Halloween shop:

Defenders of the Castle bundle (4400 Overwatch Coins) Coffin Bastion skin Dragon Symmetra skin Flying Dutchman Sigma skin Gargoyle Winston skin

Dr. Junkenstein Bundle (2800 Overwatch Coins) Dr. Junkenstein Junkrat skin Junkenstein’s Monster Roadhog skin I’m Alive! Junkrat voice line The Doctor player icon The Monster player icon Junkenstein’s Pachimonster player icon

Warlock Ashe Bundle (2200 Overwatch Coins) Warlock Ashe skin Warlock spray Scream Queen highlight intro Warlock player icon

Banshee Moira Bundle (2100 Overwatch Coins) Banshee skin Boo emote Banshee spray Banshee player icon

Van Helsing Cassidy Bundle (2200 Overwatch Coins) Van Helsing skin Already Dead voice line Undertaker highlight intro Van Helsing player icon

Slasher: 76 Bundle (2100 Overwatch Coins) Slasher: 76 skin Pumpkin victory pose What, Are You Scared? voice line Slasher spray Slasher player icon

Mummy Ana Bundle (2000 Overwatch Coins) Mummy skin Listen To Your Mummy voice line Mummy spray Mummy player icon



Other than these purchasable skins, players can also get the Werewolf Winston spray and the Werewolf Winston Legendary skin for free. To do these, players must watch Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch for a total of 4 hours. For more details about this, and the Halloween event as a whole, head on over here.

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more Overwatch 2 news from us, click here.