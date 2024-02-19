The Conference will make the change effective March 1st.

The Pac-12 Board of Directors on Monday announced that Teresa Gould will replace George Kliavkoff as commissioner, effective March 1, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

“NEWS: The Pac-12 board of directors today announced that Teresa Gould has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, George Kliavkoff, effective March 1.”

With today’s news, Gould is set to become the first-ever female commissioner of an Autonomy Five conference.

“Teresa’s deep knowledge of collegiate athletics and unwavering commitment to student-athletes makes her uniquely qualified to help guide the Pac-12 Conference during this period of unprecedented change in college sports,” said Washington State President Kirk Schulz, chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors. “As the first female commissioner of an Autonomy Five conference, Teresa will be able to bring new perspectives and fresh ideas to the table as the industry works to find its way through this shifting landscape. We look forward to her leadership as we write the next chapter in the Pac-12’s storied history.”

Gould added, “I look forward to partnering with Oregon State and Washington State to secure a bright future for their student-athletes that allows them to compete at the highest level of college athletics, while enjoying the benefits of a quality campus experience. Working in collaboration with their leadership and our talented staff, I am excited to build a pathway for the future that allows their programs to thrive.”

The conference tried to keep things intact last year, but things quickly unraveled, and now all but two of their schools are leaving the Pac-12 to join other conferences. The only two schools left that haven't joined a new conference are Washington State and Oregon State. Many people blame commissioner George Kliavkoff for the demise of the Pac-12 Conference.