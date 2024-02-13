Colorado and other former Pac-12 schools will still play in Pac-12 bowl games for the next two years if not in the College Football Playoffs.

The Pac-12 may be disbanding, but the bowl games that have deals with the Pac-12 will still host those teams in the college football postseason. This means teams like Colorado, USC, Washington, Oregon, UCLA, and other former Pac-12 football teams will be in the Alamo Bowl, Vegas Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Sun Bowl, LA Bowl, and Independence Bowl for at least two more years.

“The 10 schools (UA, ASU, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington) leaving Pac-12 will still play in Pac-12 bowls, if not in @CFBPlayoff, in 2024 & 25, sources told @ActionNetwork,” Brett McMurphy reported on Tuesday. “P12 bowls: Alamo, Vegas, Holiday, Sun, LA, Independence.”

This news follows the breakup of the Pac-12 last season, with Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA heading to the Big 10 next season, Stanford and Cal shifting all the way to the ACC, and Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah moving to the Big 12 football conference.

That left Washington State and Oregon State, who will now move all non-football and baseball sports to the West Coast Conference as affiliate members and football to the Mountain West for two years.

The rest of the schools that will play in the Pac-12 Bowl for the next two years is huge for the bowl games themselves. Teams like Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, USC, Oregon, and national champion runners-up Washington are some of the most high-profile college football programs in the country.

That said, several of these teams could make the College Football Playoffs next season, as the CFP expands from four teams to 12 in 2024-25.