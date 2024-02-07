Utah's football coach knows the Big-12 is a different landscape.

Utah football is headed to the Big-12 Conference next season, and head coach Kyle Whittingham understands that it's going to be a different, and difficult, challenge.

The Utah football coach joined College Sports on SiriusXM to talk about the changing landscape, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

Said Whittingham on the move, “The recruiting footprint has already changed. The teams we're competing with in the Big-12 is very different than what we were in the Pac-12, so we've put more manpower in Texas, which is really the heart of the Big-12. Other than, studying teams, opponents, rosters, schemes.”

Whittingham has been stacking up the Utah football roster. Last month Utah landed USC wide receiver Dorian Singer.

Singer entered the portal for the second year in a row after spending just one season with the Trojans. He led Arizona and the Pac-12 in receiving in 2022 and joined Caleb Williams' team, but only caught 23 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

The year prior, Singer had 66 catches for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns, so his numbers took a huge dip, largely due to the crowded wide receiver room in Southern California.

Now, Singer is headed to the Utah football program. The Utes are joining the Big 12 Conference in 2024 along with Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC, so the college football landscape will look much different.

It will be interesting to watch next season with so much change, but Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham clearly understands the challenge ahead.