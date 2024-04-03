The Indiana Pacers are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pacers are 43-33 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. That includes a 22-point victory over the Nets Monday night. In the two games against the Nets this season, Pascal Siakam leads the team with 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Tyrese Haliburton is right behind him with 20.5 points per game, and he is dishing out 8.5 assists, as well. As a team, the Pacers have scored 127.0 points per game against the Nets this season. Myles Turner sprained his finger on Monday, so he is questionable for the game Wednesday night.
The Nets are 29-47 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Nobody has played both games in their two games against the Pacers. Cam Thomas dropped 22 points and eight rebounds in his one game played. Mikal Bridges had just seven points in the game he played against Indiana. As a team, the Nets are scoring just 105.5 points per game against the Pacers this season. Dennis Smith Jr and Cameron Johnson are questionable for the game Wednesday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Nets Odds
Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -320
Brooklyn Nets: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +260
Over: 230.5 (-110)
Under: 230.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Indiana, YES Network
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are absolutely dominating the Nets on offense in their two games played. They are scoring 127.0 points per game, which makes easy to win any game you play. As a team, the Pacers lead the NBA with 122.9 points per game. With that said, do not be surprised to see the Pacers put up another 120-point game against the Nets. Haliburton and Siakam are both healthy, so the Pacers should be able to dominate on offense again.
When the Pacers score 120+ points this season, they are 38-12. That is 50 times they have scored at least 120 points, which is wildly impressive. That is also 38 of their 43 wins, which means they are 5-21 when they score under 120 points. The Pacers have to put up 120 points if they want to win, and there is a great chance for them to do so in this game.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
It is very hard to keep up with the Pacers offensively, so the Nets should not even try. Brooklyn has to do their best to slow down the pace and make the sure the Pacers are not just running the floor all night. As mentioned, the Pacers are 5-21 when they score under 120 points this season. If Brooklyn can slow down the pace, and keep the Pacers under 120, they will be in good shape for this game.
Final Pacers-Nets Prediction & Pick
The Pacers have crushed the Nets this season, and I do not think anything will chance in this game. Indiana should have no problem continuing their dominance against the Nets. I like the Pacers to not only win, but cover the spread Wednesday night.
Final Pacers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -7.5 (-110)