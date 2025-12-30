It has been a rollercoaster season for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. But with Carolina battling for the NFC South crown in Week 18, Young is locked in.

Week 17 marked a down moment for Young, as the Panthers fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-10. But the quarterback isn't looking in the rearview mirror. With the season on the line, Young is only focused on what's ahead, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

“You got to turn the page,” Young said. “We have everything in front of us. We're grateful for the circumstance and the opportunity. We'll watch film, come back and regroup. You got to turn the page, it's all about the Bucs this week.”

Bryce Young: Gotta turn the page. pic.twitter.com/ToeQtLZ7c9 — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the loss to the Seahawks, Young completed 14-of-24 passes for 54 scoreless yards and an interception. If the Panthers are going to make the playoffs, they'll need much better play from their quarterback. But Young isn't shying away from that fact. Instead, he is wiping the slate clean and putting all of his focus into taking down the Buccaneers.

Over the 15 games Young has started this season, he has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,745 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has added another 217 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

For all his faults, the quarterback has also shown flashes of brilliance in 2025. He has them on the cusp of the playoffs after all. At this stage, the Panthers have no choice but to trust in Young. But the QB is confident in his abilities and knows he has what it takes to lead Carolina to the playoffs.