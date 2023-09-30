The Indiana Pacers are a team that is seemingly on the verge of making a leap in the Eastern Conference. For the majority of last season, they were in the mix for a playoff spot before eventually faltering as the season began to wind down. They have a rather strong nucleus with Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin among others. They made a major free agent addition in Bruce Brown. With the start of the 2023-24 NBA season approaching and training camps set to get underway, the Pacers made a late offseason roster move with the signing of veteran guard Elfrid Payton to a contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Indiana Pacers have signed free agent guard Elfrid Payton, team says. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 29, 2023

As per Tony East of All Pacers on Sports Illustrated, Elfrid Payton's contract with the Pacers is an Exhibit 10 contract.

The Pacers have added guard Elfrid Payton. It's an Exhibit 10 deal, per source, as most signings are these days. The Mad Ants already hold Payton's afiliate rights. I caught up with him in the G League last season: https://t.co/DsAqCOMVz8 — Tony East (@TonyREast) September 29, 2023

Payton is not eligible for a two-way contract and the Pacers already have a full roster so it's highly unlikely Payton makes the final roster. His destination is likely going to be the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League.

The last time Payton appeared in the NBA was during the 2021-22 season when he played in 50 games for the Phoenix Suns. he was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and he was named to the All-Rookie Team that season.

Payton has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks and holds career averages of 10.1 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 28.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.