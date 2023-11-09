The Bucks are gearing up for a back-to-back, and have received a pair of injury updates on Giannis Antetkounmpo and Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off a hard-fought win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, but they are now turning their attention to the second night of a back-to-back, with their second contest coming against the Indiana Pacers. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are on the injury report ahead of this game, and it seems like they may be trending in different directions.

After Antetokounmpo got ejected in the third quarter, Lillard stepped up and put together a big night (34 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 10-25 FGM) to lead Milwaukee to victory over Detroit. Since Antetokounmpo only played 22 minutes in this game, he should be relatively fresh, and is listed as probable to play in this game with an ankle injury. Lillard, on the other hand, is questionable as he deals with a calf injury.

Having both Antetokounmpo and Lillard on the court is obviously what the Bucks would prefer, but that doesn't look like a guarantee to happen in this one. Back-to-backs are always difficult to plan for, and after Lillard likely played more than he was expecting to against a lowly Pistons squad, he may end up sitting out against the Pacers to keep his ankle in good condition.

Again, after his puzzling ejection, it seems like Antetokounmpo will be good to go for this game, which is a huge win for Milwaukee. Lillard ultimately may not be able to suit up for this one, but considering how much talent the Bucks have, as long as one of these guys is able to play, they should be able to pick up another win over Indiana on Thursday night.