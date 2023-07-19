A Jarace Walker injury report won't make Indiana Pacers fans happy after the rookie was one of the stars of the Pacers' 2023 NBA Summer League. The team is looking for the former Houston Cougar to have a big rookie season, but before that happens, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft just had a “minor procedure” on his elbow.

“Indiana Pacers F Jarace Walker — the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — underwent a minor procedure to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, sources tell ESPN,” Woj tweeted. “Walker is expected to be fully recovered for the start of training camp in September.”

While no NBA fan base wants to hear that their star rookie went under the knife before ever playing a real game, if Walker does truly fully recover by September, this isn’t a big deal at all and is maybe even a good thing.

It is nerve-wracking for Pacers fans, though, as Jarace Walker was excellent in NBA Summer League this offseason. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward was every bit the defensive stopper he was at Houston during his five Summer League games. He also showed some offensive potential, dropping 14.3 points a game to go along with his 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

Walker did struggle with offensive efficiency. The big wing shot just 34.3% from the field, 17.9% from 3-point range, and 44.4% from the free throw line.

Still, Walker will be a huge help to the Pacers, who finished second-to-last in points allowed per game (119.5) last season and had the potential to develop into a true 3-and-D star once he recovers from this Jarace Walker injury and the “minor procedure.”