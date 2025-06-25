The Indiana Pacers came as close as they could have to winning the NBA championship. A team led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam showed its ability to pull off the unlikely all season, forcing the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 7-game series in the Finals.

And while Haliburton and co. finally lost steam towards the end, there are plenty of reasons for optimism, as far as fans are concerned. Their star point guard suffered an agonizing end to the season and is now out long term.

Indiana still has plenty of wiggle room as far as salary cap is concerned. They are around $17 million below the luxury tax threshold, and have multiple free agents of their own to decide the futures of. Among them is Myles Turner, whose re-signing is the top priority, according to Rick Carlisle. However, the Pacers have other concerns as well.

With Haliburton out, the front office might also be looking to bring in a backup guard who can help them stay competitive next season. Considering they also have the likes of Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin to further develop, the Pacers can be expected to make some interesting moves this free agency.

1. Re-signing Myles Turner

Historically, the Indiana Pacers have been averse to paying the luxury tax. However, this is a team that got to their first NBA Finals since 2000, and Myles Turner was a huge part of that. Indiana has been Turner’s home throughout his odd-decade in the NBA, and both the player and the team have expressed commitment to each other.

Hence, the first and the most important piece of business that Pacers can be expected to do in free agency is re-signing Myles Turner. Turner is expected to attract interest from plenty of teams, and the Pacers are reportedly willing to pay luxury tax in order to keep him in Indiana.

In addition to Turner, Indiana is also expected to make decisions on some crucial bench pieces. This includes the likes of Isaiah Jackson, Thomas Bryant and Tony Bradley, all of whom can be expected to leave. This however, should force the Pacers to make further moves in order to maintain depth.

Article Continues Below

2. Cam Thomas

The Pacers do not currently have a timeline for Tyrese Haliburton’s return. While signing a veteran who can provide backup makes sense, the Pacers have shown a consistent inclination to go for younger players who can fit in with their roster’s timeline.

This makes Cam Thomas an attractive possibility. The Brooklyn Nets star is coming off a season in which he averaged 24 points and 3.8 assists per game. Having entered free agency after the expiry of his rookie contract, the Pacers still have room to go for a player who can not only provide backup for Haliburton. He can also form a tandem with Indiana’s superstar when Haliburton eventually returns from injury. Thomas is a restricted free agent and has expressed interest in returning to the Nets, but Indiana should try to make a run at him.

3. Brook Lopez

The Pacers also need a backup center. At least two of Thomas Bryant, Jackson, and Bradley can be expected to leave, considering they have Turner to re-sign. This leaves them thin at center, a position the 37-year-old Brook Lopez can more than make his own.

Lopez has generated plenty of interest from teams after his $48 million, 2-year-contract came to an end with the Bucks, per Sports Illustrated. Now an unrestricted free agent, the Pacers will not only get a veteran capable of filling in Turner’s absence. They will also get good value for the limited wiggle room they have concerning cap space.