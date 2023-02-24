In today’s NBA game, consistent three-point shooting is must. Not just from guards and wings, but from centers as well. In the past, centers didn’t used to roam to the perimeter and knock down three-point shots. It’s a lot more common in today’s game. That’s probably the main reason why Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was able to make NBA history on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. After surviving the NBA trade deadline for what seems like the 100th time, Turner became the first center to have a game with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and eight made three-point shots as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Myles Turner is the first center ever to record 40+ PTS

10+ REB

8+ 3P In a game. pic.twitter.com/4FByFda8Hb — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 24, 2023

The Pacers ultimately fell to the Celtics in overtime, but Myles Turner finished with a stat line of 40 points on 13-15 shooting from the field, ten rebounds and 8-10 shooting from the three-point line. Both the points and three-pointers made were career-highs for Turner. After being the subject of multiple trade rumors over the past couple of seasons, Turner and the Pacers laid those rumors to rest with his new contract extension.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As part of the Pacers core, Turner came out of the All-Star break averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 53.5 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

If the Pacers hope to make the postseason, they will need continued play like this from Turner. After being one of the surprise teams of the season, the Pacers have slipped to 26-34 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.