Clearly, Myles Turner is happy to stay long-term with the Indiana Pacers despite all the trade rumors he’s been through.

Turner has been subjected to trade speculations for years, and that had not changed this 2022-23 season. During the preseason and earlier in the campaign, he was linked for a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even the big man himself seemingly pitched himself to the Purple and Gold and shared how he can be an X-factor for the franchise.

When it looked like his time with the Pacers was over, Turner and Indiana eventually realized their need for each other and decided to agree on an extension. The big man agreed on a two-year extension worth $60 million, a deal that will keep him in the city until the 2024-25 season.

Speaking to reporters on Monday about his new contract, Turner expressed his delight that he gets to stay with the only team he has known and in the city he has called home since entering the NBA in 2015.

“Still very surreal. I have such a strong belief in this organization and this city,” Turner said of his extension, per Tony East of Sports Illustrated.

Furthermore on Twitter, Myles Turner shared that he has never lost his love for Indiana despite numerous times he thought he was heading to the exit door. Now that his future with the Pacers is secured, the 26-year-old big man is ready to get “back to business” and elevate the team further.

It’s Always Been You Indy!

Back To Business 💼💙💛 https://t.co/PBndwyhGGK — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 30, 2023

Turner has been really solid for the Pacers, and with the team rising under Rick Carlisle, it just seems right that they keep one of their core young pieces.