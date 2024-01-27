Obi Toppin played spoiler on Friday

Fresh off his 46-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks just days ago, Devin Booker once again put on a scoring clinic, going for 62 points against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Unfortunately for him, Obi Toppin's heroics played spoiler.

The game was tied at 131 apiece during the closing moments of regulation. With 11 seconds left, Pacers guard Benedict Mathurin drove to the rim but his layup attempt missed. Pascal Siakam then tried to follow with a putback but it wouldn't fall in as well. Luckily for the Pacers, the ball found itself in the hands of Toppin, who was able to successfully lay it in with 3.4 seconds remaining. (clip via ClutchPoints)

OBI TOPPIN REBOUND AND GAME WINNER! Pacers come back from down 17 to beat the Suns despite 62 points from Devin Booker!pic.twitter.com/my7vK3jY03 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

Toppin finished the game with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 10-of-15 from the field. Additionally, the Pacers have just halted Phoenix's seven-game win streak from expanding any further.

And as mentioned, Devin Booker's season-high 62 points was all in vain. The Suns superstar shot 22-of-37 from the floor, which included six three-pointers. He also added five rebounds and four assists for Phoenix. However, the Suns' squandered fourth-quarter lead would be their downfall.

Entering the final period, Phoenix held on to a nine-point advantage. However, behind a run sparked by Mathurin, the Pacers would rally back, eventually tying the game late in the quarter. Then, of course, Obi Toppin came in clutch.

For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam finished with 31 points. All in all, six Indiana players managed to tally double figures in the absence of their ace player, Tyrese Haliburton. The team is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and looks to continue its momentum against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.