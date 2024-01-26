The Phoenix Suns visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Suns are 26-18 on the season, and they are currently riding a seven-game win streak. Phoenix hosted the Pacers just last week, and they were able to win by seven points. In that game, Kevin Durant scored 40 points to lead the team, and he added two assists and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combined for 51 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, as well. As a team, the Suns were able to shoot 57.3 percent from the field, but just 32.0 percent from three.

The Pacers are coming off a game Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers in which they dominated 134-122. Indiana has been able to play well, and they find themselves in the playoff picture. Against the Suns last week, Pascal Siakam and Buddy Hield combined for 33 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. As a team, the Pacers scored 55 bench points. The Pacers struggled from the floor, though. They shot just 43.6 percent from the field. However, they did shoot 45.2 percent from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out once again with his hamstring injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Pacers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -184

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 243.5 (-112)

Under: 243.5 (-108)

How to Watch Suns vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports, Bally Sports Indiana

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns are on this long win streak, and it is in large part thanks to their Big 3. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are scoring 77.7 points per game during the win streak. When three players on the team score almost 80 points per game, that makes it very easy to win. The Pacers give up a lot of points, so these three players should be able to have a similar game Friday night.

As mentioned, the Pacers give up a lot of points. In fact, the Pacers allow the second-most points per game this season at 122.9. They also allow opponents to shoot the highest percentage from the field (50.4 percent), and the 11th-highest from three (37.8 percent). The Suns will be able to score in this game, and with that, they should be able to win the game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

With all the Pacers' struggles on defense, they combat that with elite offense. Indiana is first in the NBA in points per game, first in field goal percentage, and fifth in three-point percentage. Indiana will struggle without their star guard in Haliburton, but they do have some talent besides him. Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Benedict Mathurin, and Buddy Hield all have the ability to put up big games if they hit their shots. If the Suns are not careful, the Pacers will put up a big game on them and end their win streak.

Final Suns-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Suns are on a long winning streak, and the Pacers are struggling. With that, the Pacers are also without Haliburton and coming off a game. For this reason, I think the Suns will come in with fresh legs and extend their win streak.

Final Suns-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (-184)