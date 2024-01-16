Rick Carlisle makes a bold comparison

Spearheaded by Lauri Markkanen, the Utah Jazz defeated the Indiana Pacers in a blowout at home, leading by as much as 29 points at one point.

Prior to tipoff, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle praised Markkanen, who eventually had another big night. In Carlisle's exact words, Markkanen is “the closest thing I've seen to (Dirk) Nowitzki,” as per The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen.

A Dirk comparison from Carlisle is no small thing, considering how Nowitzki played for Carlisle as part of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks championship team.

Lauri Markkanen's rise with the Jazz

Looking at what Markkanen is doing right now, it's easy to see why Rick Carlisle would boldly make such a comparison. The forward from Finland is currently averaging 24.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. He continues his impressive play fresh off an All-Star selection and a Most Improved Player award last year.

Markkanen and Nowitzki's most similar trait would perhaps be how both are seven-footers who can space the floor with their lethal shooting.

While Dirk blossomed into a 20-point average scorer in just his third season, the same could not be said for Markkanen, who had to patiently wait for his breakout year last year. The “Finnisher” as some would call him, was drafted seventh overall back in 2017. Spending four years with the Chicago Bulls and another with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen was traded to the Jazz last season.

Little did everyone know that Markkanen would finally find his footing in year six and show what he's capable of. In light of his aforementioned All-Star selection and Most Improved Player award, Markkanen averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, a massive increase compared to his 14.8 points per game with the Cavs the year before.

Now in his year seven, Lauri Markkanen continues to show out for the Jazz and prove why he was a top-ten pick in the first place.