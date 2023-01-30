The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and we fully expect a number of big moves to go down in the coming weeks. However, one man who won’t be going anywhere is Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers made sure this was going to be the case after recently signing the highly sought-after big man to a massive $60 million extension.

In case there was still any doubt on anyone’s mind with regard to Turner’s trade availability now that he’s officially extended his stay in Indiana, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has come out with a definitive statement to clear this issue up once and for all:

“Yes, he’s off the trade block,” Carlise confirmed, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

There you have it — straight from the horse’s mouth. Myles Turner is staying put and the Pacers have no intention of letting him leave — at least not yet.

It is worth noting that despite signing a big-money extension that will also have a significant hit on Indiana’s cap space over the next couple of seasons, the fact remains that Turner is under contract only through 2025. His new two-year deal is not exactly a long-term extension, which means that both parties will need to re-negotiate another extension soon — perhaps at the end of next season as the 6-foot-11 center enters the final year of his deal.

It is clear that the Pacers are fully committed to Myles Turner, and vice versa. As such, it’s pretty interesting to ponder why the two parties did not end up agreeing on a longer-term deal in the first place.