The Indiana Pacers narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 131-130 in front of their home fans on Saturday. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner led the charge for Indiana throughout the game. Haliburton discussed his strong 24-point, 10 assist performance for the Pacers, which included an 18-point 4th quarter.

“I was missing some shots early, I think it was just a lack of aggression,” Haliburton said. “I don’t want to take away from who they are as defenders… they got some great defenders over there. I felt like I was just missing some shots. In that 4th, I knew what time it was.”

Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a star for Indiana this season. He’s displayed an ability to come through in clutch moments throughout the year. Haliburton later discussed the topic of closing out games.

“Playing (against) two of the best players in the NBA (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George), PG (George) felt like he was home tonight… couldn’t miss. But we took on that challenge, you gotta figure out a way to whether that storm.

Tyrese Haliburton added that the Pacers’ ability to set the tone is a vital piece to the puzzle.

“We made them play small which is to our advantage. We still feel like we can run even with a big on the floor because MT (Myles Turner) runs so well.”

Turner’s ability to run as a big is important for the Pacers’ plan of attack. But Turner certainly did more than just run in the game, as he scored 34 points to lead Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and the Pacers are quietly enjoying a steady season. They will look to continue upsetting the odds and playing well moving forward.